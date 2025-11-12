Tributes have been paid to a man who died in a road traffic collision in Gwynedd.
Geraint Jones, 64, was involved in a collision involving a van, near to Bontnewydd, at around 8.30pm on Sunday, 9 November.
Emergency services attended but he was pronounced dead at the scene.
His family said: “We are absolutely devastated at the loss of a beloved husband, father and grandfather.
“We would like to thank the emergency services and all others involved in trying to help Geraint on the night of Sunday, 9 November.
“We would also like to thank everyone for the kind messages of love and support at this sad time.
“Geraint leaves a wife, Mary, sons Richard and Patrick, and grandchildren Ella, Leo and Isaac.”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.