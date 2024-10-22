A man who died following a train crash on the Cambrian line on Monday evening was in his 60s and not believed to be a member of the railway staff, police have said.
Giving an update on Tuesday afternoon, Chief Inspector Jonathan Cooze from the British Transport Police said that the circumstances leading to his death are currently under investigation.
He added: “His next of kin have been informed and the family will receive ongoing specialist support.
“While formal identification has not taken place, he is not believed to be a member of rail staff.
“Our thoughts remain with his loved ones.
“A further 15 people were taken to hospital with injuries not thought to be life threatening or life changing.
“All other passengers were safely evacuated from the train.
“There will be continued emergency service presence in the area in the next coming days.” The collision occurred just before 7.30pm on Monday on the line between Llanbrynmair and Talerddig. The collision involved the 18.31 Transport for Wales service from Shrewsbury to Aberystwyth and the 19.09 Transport for Wales service from Machynlleth to Shrewsbury services.