POLICE have moved to reassure the public that there is no risk to them following an incident in Tywyn on Wednesday.
A concerned member of the public told the Cambrian News that armed police attended Penllyn Caravan Park on Neptune Road in Tywyn on Wednesday morning, following reports that a woman had been threatened by a man wielding a gun.
They said several units in marked and unmarked vehicles attended the scene, and this picture shows them at the caravan park.
Following their attendance, the police issued a statement on social media to reassure the public.
The message from Gwynedd South Inspector, Darren Kane, read: “I appreciate there may be some concerns locally given the police presence that has been in place in Tywyn area today following anonymous information received by police.
“I would like to thank the public for their assistance and reassure residents there is nothing to suggest any risk to the public.”
The police told the Cambrian News that they received an anonymous and unconfirmed report of a man with a weapon.
“An extensive area search was carried out in the area but nobody matching the descriptions provided were located,” a police spokesperson said.