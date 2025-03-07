A grass fire in Ponterwyd was both helped and hindered by the weather on Thursday.
Mid and West Wales Fire and Rescue Service crews from Aberystwyth and Llanidloes Fire Stations were called out to an incident in Ponterwyd at 9.39am on Thursday, 6 March.
Crews responded to a grass fire affect approximately four hectares of land. They utilised an all-terrain vehicle, drones, beaters and backpack sprayers to fight the fire and to stop its spread towards a nearby forestry. The wind at the scene made conditions difficult for crews.
Crews continued to monitor the fire and at 8.36pm, the incident was scaled down as the fire began to die down due to rainfall.