Crimestoppers Wales are appealing for information following a theft in Carmarthenshire in which £5,000 in cash was stolen from a woman while shopping.
The theft occurred in Carmarthen town centre on October 31 in which £5,000 in cash was stolen from a victim while shopping in Marks & Spencer.
The victim has withdrawn £5,000 from Lloyds Bank in Carmarthen, put it in a plastic bag, and found it missing.
CCTV shows a male and female suspect working together.
The male is seen watching the victim inside Lloyds Bank before following her out at 11.47am along King Street.
The female joins him, and both follow the victim into M&S at 12.05pm where the theft takes place.
Crimestopper shared: “Did you see something? We are offering a reward of up to £1,000 for information we receive that leads to the arrest and conviction of those responsible.
You can tell the indepedent charity Crimestoppers what you know on the phone or online and stay 100% anonymous.
To report, head to: https://crimestoppers-uk.org/give-information/forms/give-information-anonymously or phone 0800 555 111.
