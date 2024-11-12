Pwllheli police are investigating the theft of camera equipment reportedly taken from inside a vehicle.
North Wales Police are asking the community to be vigilant following the reported theft of the camera, along with a camera bag and lenses, from inside a vehicle in Baptise Square, Pwllheli sometime between 11am on Tuesday, 5 November and 11.35am on Wednesday, 6 November.
“Investigations into the theft are ongoing, and we are asking members of the public to contact us should they be offered these items,” a police spokesperson said.
“Anyone who may have seen these items or has seen similar items for sale locally or online are asked to contact police via our website or by calling 101, quoting reference 24000942773.”