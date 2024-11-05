Police are appealing for information following repeated criminal damage in Yr Wyddfa.
The damage to fences and stone walls in various areas on land between Rhyd Ddu Railway Station and Yr Wyddfa - particularly surrounding Rhyd Ddu path.
Rural Crime Team’s PC Michelle Allsup said the damage has had significant financial impact on the victims who need to repair it, and livestock escaped, making their way towards the railway and road “which could have been catastrophic”.
Anyone with information should call 101, quoting reference number 24000921956.”