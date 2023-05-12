“We would like to give special thanks to Leo, Jane and John from Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club for all their support, without them our fundraising event would not have been possible. And of course we would also like to thank all the crew members that took part, especially those who did more than one sitting, you guys were fantastic, and the crew that supported us every step of the way with teas, coffee and food! If you still want to donate our page is here https://www.justgiving.com/page/oarsomeindoorrow2023.”