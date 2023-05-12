NEW Quay’s RNLI have raised more than £4,500 for their own lifeboat appeal by completing a 24 hour rowathon.
Crew members, with the help of Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club, rowed indoors for a gruelling 24 hours non-stop to raise funds for the new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat fundraising appeal.
With New Quay RNLI’s new Shannon class all-weather lifeboat, the Roy Barker V, arriving this June, the station launched a fundraising appeal in February to raise £105,600.
The money raised during the appeal will be going towards essential crew training and equipment delivery.
Pete Yates, one of New Quay RNLI’s coxswains and organiser of the event said: “It was an extremely backbreaking event, literally, just even staying awake was difficult during the 24hrs so we had to make sure we took it in turns to sleep. It was exhausting but all worthwhile as we set a fundraising target of £5,000 and we are pleased to announce that we have raised a whopping £4,608.50. This is amazing and we are so grateful to all those who donated and supported us.
“We would like to give special thanks to Leo, Jane and John from Clwb Rhwyfo Sion Cwilt Rowing Club for all their support, without them our fundraising event would not have been possible. And of course we would also like to thank all the crew members that took part, especially those who did more than one sitting, you guys were fantastic, and the crew that supported us every step of the way with teas, coffee and food! If you still want to donate our page is here https://www.justgiving.com/page/oarsomeindoorrow2023.”