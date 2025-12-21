The A487 Porthmadog bypass remains closed due to a fatal collision.
The road is expected to be closed in both directions for some time.
Road users are advised to avoid the area and use the signed diversion route. Police thank motorists for their patience whilst dealing with the incident.
Chief Inspector Trystan Bevan of the Roads Policing Unit said: “I offer my deepest condolences to the families at this difficult time.
" This is sadly being investigated as a fatal road traffic collision.
“I am appealing to anyone who was travelling on the A487 between 21:00-21:40 on 20/12/25 who witnessed the collision or may have dashcam footage, to get in touch with police.
“If you have any information, please contact us via webchat or by calling 101, quoting reference C196768"
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.