A toddler from Penrhyndeudraeth is taking on the RNLI’s Reindeer Run Challenge to walk 24 miles throughout December - one mile for every hour of every day that RNLI volunteers are on call.
Twenty-two month old Rhiannon loves watching Criccieth lifeboat.
Her mum Yvonne Furber said of the 24-mile challenge: “We can’t obviously do it all at once so we have been out every day this month to do our mile! We admire the bravery of the RNLI volunteers and Rhiannon loves a walk so we thought we would join in the challenge."
Rhiannon also loves trains; the family volunteer at the Welsh Highland Heritage Railway in Porthmadog and are familiar faces at the Ffestiniog and Welsh Highland Railways too - Rhiannon has been accompanied on her walk on several days by the railways’ Christmas Elves!
On Wednesday, 17 December at 11am, Rhiannon’s neighbours, friends and the railway community are invited to join her on her walk and give a small donation towards the fundraising effort for the RNLI. Rhiannon has already exceeded the family's original target of £125 and is well on the way to £200!
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.