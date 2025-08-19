THE RNLI is warning paddleboarders of offshore winds as the weather remains calm this week.
New Quay RNLI were called to the aid of two paddleboarders on Sunday, who got into difficulty near the fish factory.
The lifeboat team said: "Fortunately, as the inshore lifeboat arrived on scene, a member of the public had assisted them to safety.
"Having confirmed that the casualties were safe and well, the ILB was stood down and returned to station."
The crew went on to say: "This week we're seeing offshore winds (blowing from the land, out to sea), making it easy to get caught out when paddleboarding While there may be very little wind on the beach and the sea is calm, it can be very difficult to paddle back to shore against the wind.
"When paddleboarding, check weather conditions before setting off and avoid offshore winds, always use the leash and wear a buoyancy aid, and always carry a means of calling for help.
"Remember, if you see someone in difficulty at sea or on the coast, call 999 and ask for Coastguard."
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.