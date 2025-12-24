A sailing jacket in the sea has led to a call-out for Abersoch RNLI.
The crew was called out at 11.10am on Sunday, 21 December after a concerned fisherman spotted what looked like a red and black sailing jacket floating in the water off Carreg y Defaid.
The lifeboat launched at 11.22am and arrived at the scene within five minutes. Abersoch Coastguard Rescue Team guided the lifeboat to the object, which turned out to be an all-in-one thermal fishing/deck suit.
Phill Wood, Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, said: “The was a false alarm with good intent, the fisherman did absolutely the right thing by calling the Coastguard.”
The lifeboat returned to the station at 11.51am where it was washed down and refuelled.
