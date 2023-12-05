ABERSOCH RNLI came to the rescue of a motorboat off the Llŷn coast on Saturday evening.
The volunteer crew were paged by HM Coastguard at 5.56pm on Saturday, 2 December, following a call for assistance from a nine-metre motorboat experiencing electrical failure.
The Atlantic 85 inshore lifeboat was launched at 6.14pm and arrived at the scene, two miles south of St Tudwal’s Islands, at 6.23pm.
The casualty vessel, with two adults on board, had lost all its lighting and required assistance to get to Pwllheli marina.
One of the casualties was suffering from seasickness.
The inshore lifeboat escorted the motorboat with the two casualties on board to the safety of Pwllheli marina where it was placed on a pontoon and handed over to the care of the local Coastguard team.
The lifeboat left the marina at 19.45pm and returned to the station at 20.21pm where it was washed down, refuelled, and left ready for service by the volunteer shore crew.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, Andy Gunby, said: "The casualty vessel was well equipped with safety equipment including flares, lifejackets and a VHF radio, all of which are essential when heading out on the water."
If you get into difficulty or spot someone else in trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.