Cuts to the Cambrian Coast Railway timetable have caused nothing but inconvenience and misery for those whose livelihoods depend on the reliability and frequency of services, says Dwyfor Meironnydd MS Mabon ap Gwynfor.
The MS has received complaints from constituents and businesses along the line who have been adversely impacted by service cuts.
Speaking in the Senedd, Mr ap Gwynfor said: “The changing of the timetable is having a significant detrimental impact on the economy of the Cambrian coast, from Machynlleth up to Pwllheli.
“Footfall has decreased leading to a loss of income.
“Marie-Claire Marsden, proprietor of Morlyn Guesthouse in Llandanwg, near Harlech, says little businesses are suffering.
“They have an ongoing contract with a Dutch company, Treinreiswinkel, where Dutch guests arrive in Llandanwg by train, stay for two days, then carry on by bus and train up to Llandudno.
“They arrive from Amsterdam and should be able to connect at Birmingham International with the Cambrian line arriving here at 18.13 but the connections don't always work, so inevitably arrive two hours later on the next train.
“Fine, except that is now the last train of the day. Were there to be an issue with the Eurostar or the London-Birmingham train, guests would be stranded, and this has happened. The only alternative is a taxi ride from Shrewsbury. Expensive and difficult to manage for non-first language English speakers.”
Mr ap Gwynfor added: “'Can the Cabinet Secretary explain why they should have to lose income, jobs, and our economy suffer because of Transport for Wales’ failure to run an effective service?”
Ken Skates responded, saying he is “delighted” Transport for Wales “will be increasing services on routes that experience higher demand in the tourist season supporting the local economy and tourism”, demonstrating that TfW and Welsh Government are meeting the needs of communities and tourists.