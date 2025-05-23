This weekend RNLI lifeguard patrols are extending the number of patrolled beaches across Wales, as the lifesaving charity are encouraging the public to visit a lifeguarded beach.
This Saturday 24 May, RNLI lifeguard patrols begin at a number of beaches across Wales for the half term holiday. The RNLI are advising those planning a trip to the coast, to visit a lifeguarded beach.
In Ceredigion, Borth, Aberystwyth South, Llangrannog, Tresaith and Aberporth will be patrolled every day from 24 May – 1 June between 10am and 6pm.
Borth and Llangrannog will continue to be patrolled full time, whilst the other beaches will be patrolled on weekends only up until 19 July when they go live full time until 31 August.
At Aberystwyth north beach, patrols will take place on weekends only from 21 June until 13 July then will have daily patrols from 19 July until 31 August.
Clarach beach will see daily patrols take place from 19 July until the end of August between 10am and 6pm.
Aberporth will be patrolled on weekends from 7 June until 13 July then daily from 19 July.
New Quay harbour beach will also be patrolled on weekends from 21 Juny until 13 July and then daily until the end of August from 19 July.
Tresaith will have weekend patrols from 7 June and then daily from 19 July.
Poppit Sands on the other side of the Teifi will be patrolled daily from 21 June until 7 September.
In Pembrokeshire, Whitesands, Newgale Central and Tenby South will be patrolled every day from 24 May – 1 June. Whitesands and Tenby South will continue to be patrolled every day, Newgale Central will be patrolled on weekends only up until 15 June when it goes live full time.
Chris Cousens RNLI Water Safety Lead said: “If you’re visiting the coast, remember to visit a lifeguarded beach. It's safest not to go into the water alone - the person you're with can help you stay safe and get help in the event of an emergency.
“If you unexpectedly find yourself in difficulty in the water, float to live. If you see anyone else in difficulty anywhere along the coast, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard.”
The RNLI’s advice for anyone struggling in the water is ‘Float to Live’:
- Tilt your head back, with your ears submerged
- Relax and try to breathe normally
- Move your hands and feet to help you stay afloat
- It’s fine if your legs sink, we all float differently.
To find your nearest lifeguarded beach visit: Lifeguarded Beaches - Find Your Nearest Lifeguarded Beach (rnli.org)