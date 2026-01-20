Ceredigion County Council is advising parents not to give their children smartphones before the age of 14.
In what may be a first-of-its-kind move for the country, an entire county is advising parents to prohibit social media use for children until the age of 16.
Ceredigion County Council announced this week that it was backing the Smartphone Free Childhood campaign, described as “promoting a childhood rooted in freedom, play, and meaningful face-to-face connection”.
Though not a legal requirement or policy, the council is hoping to raise awareness about the movement, as well as understanding about the negative impacts of smartphone and social media use.
The council states their backing of the campaign was community-led, working with schools and families across the county.
Laurie Hughes, Senior Advisory Teacher for Wellbeing, said: “We want to give children the best possible chance to thrive, free from the pressure of constant connectivity and potential harm.
“This initiative is about supporting a healthy, happy childhood for every child and young person in Ceredigion.
“Mobile phones and social media have been a hot topic for some time, and we are starting to see shifts in attitudes and culture locally, nationally, and globally.”
The council started working with parents and schools in summer 2025, following a growing body of research linking excessive smartphone use with increased anxiety and depression, sleep difficulties, reduced concentration and diminished social interaction.
Research shows that delaying smartphone use leads to children being more likely to experience better mental well-being, improved focus, and more opportunities for face-to-face social engagement.
It comes as 60 MPs have called for the Prime Minister to ban under-16s from social media use, including five Welsh MPs.
Australia was the first country in the world to ban young people from social media in December 2025.
