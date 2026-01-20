The deadline is fast approaching for community groups across Wales to apply for a grant which supports communities to develop social enterprises or community-led housing projects.
Grants of up to £5,000 are available from the Welsh Government Perthyn fund.
Since 2022, the scheme has supported Welsh-speaking communities, with 64 grants awarded to groups including in Gwynedd, Ceredigion, Carmarthenshire and Pembrokeshire.
This year, the scheme has been expanded so that communities across Wales can apply.
Cabinet Secretary Mark Drakeford, said: “By expanding the Perthyn grant scheme across Wales, we are giving more communities the opportunity to take control of their future and place the Welsh language at the heart of their plans.”
