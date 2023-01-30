The Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) is on the hunt for budding lifeguards to launch their lifesaving careers on some of Wales’ most popular beaches.
Recruitment for this season’s lifeguard team has started nationally in preparation for keeping the nation’s beachgoers safe this summer.
The charity’s lifeguards not only rescue those in difficulty in the water, they also provide vital beach first-aid and safety advice to ensure visitors can return home safely.
In 2021, the RNLI’s lifeguards in the South and West of Wales responded to more than 1,500 incidents helping nearly 2000 people in need and saving 18 lives.
Last summer, lifeguards plucked stricken swimmers from powerful rip currents, saved children being blown offshore in inflatables, came to the aid of paddleboarders and gave lifesaving CPR on beaches among the thousands of incidents they attended.
Successful applicants will receive world-class lifesaving training, enjoy good rates of pay, the possibility of flexible working patterns and develop valuable skills for a future career.
In Ceredigion, The RNLI operates on several beaches, including Aberporth, Aberystwyth North and South, Borth, Llangrannog, New Quay Harbour, Poppit Sands, and Traisaith.
What it takes to become a lifeguard
The fitness requirements for lifeguards
Complete a 400m pool swim in under 7½ minutes, the first 200m of which must be completed in under 3½ minutes.
Complete a 25m pool swim underwater and a 25m surface swim consecutively in under 50 seconds.
Complete a 200m beach run in under 40 seconds.
Stuart Penfold, Lead Lifeguard Supervisor in the North Pembrokeshire area, has also been with the RNLI for 15 years.
Stuart said: ‘Beach lifeguarding is a great opportunity and a very rewarding role that changes lives – including your own – all whilst enjoying the beach as your office.
‘Our lifeguards come from a variety of backgrounds, and they range from teenagers all the way up to lifesavers in their 70s. So, if you meet the fitness requirements and you are over 16 years old, there could be a role for you.
‘The job also has great paths for progression - we have lifeguards who have been working for the RNLI for years, both on the beach and as part of our support teams, and the skills you gain can make an ideal first step towards many careers. It’s a great opportunity whether you want a rewarding summer job or to pursue a career in lifesaving.’