“Despite repeated warnings regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving, it is disappointing that people are still choosing to risk their own lives and the lives of other road users by taking to the roads whilst under the influence. Drugs affect your mind and body in a variety of ways that mean you can’t drive safely. The effects can last for hours or even days. Driving while under the influence of drugs can lead to slower reaction times, poor concentration, confusion, fatigue, being over confident which means you take unnecessary risks and demonstrate erratic behaviour. All of which attract the attention of patrolling officers who are out looking for these behaviours.