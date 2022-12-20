NORTH Wales Police have made 70 arrests as part of their Christmas Anti Drink and Drug Drive Campaign, and more than 10 per cent of those were made in Gwynedd.
Since the start of the campaign on 1 December 43 drug drive and 27 drink drive arrests have been made across the region; five drug drive and three drink drive arrests were made in Gwynedd. All those who were arrested on suspicion of drug driving now have an anxious wait for the results of further tests before a charging decision is made. If convicted of drug driving they could be disqualified, receive a fine, a prison sentence and a criminal record. Few people also realise that a drug drive conviction means greater insurance costs and the possibility of being unable to travel to countries such as the USA.
Sergeant Liam Morris of the Roads Policing Unit said: “Driving whilst under the influence is not only a criminal offence but it is also completely unacceptable and selfish act which puts lives of innocent road users at risk. The consequences are huge, not only does it risk death or serious injury but think about the potential loss of your career, home and family life.
“Despite repeated warnings regarding the dangers of drink and drug driving, it is disappointing that people are still choosing to risk their own lives and the lives of other road users by taking to the roads whilst under the influence. Drugs affect your mind and body in a variety of ways that mean you can’t drive safely. The effects can last for hours or even days. Driving while under the influence of drugs can lead to slower reaction times, poor concentration, confusion, fatigue, being over confident which means you take unnecessary risks and demonstrate erratic behaviour. All of which attract the attention of patrolling officers who are out looking for these behaviours.
“We are fully committed to help make the roads safer for all and will continue to target those who wilfully endanger their own lives and the lives of others. Please don’t think the rural nature of the region affords you protection because it does not.
Sgt Morris added: “We want everyone to enjoy a safe and happy festive season and so this is one of our most important annual campaigns. Officers are out patrolling in marked and unmarked vehicles, as well as conducting roadside checks to ensure the roads are safe for all.”
Follow the campaign on social media by following the #Fatal5 and #SaferChristmas hashtags.
If you have information relating to someone you think is driving whilst under the influence of alcohol or drugs, please report it immediately to police on 101 (or 999 if they are posing imminent danger) or contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111.
*Stats correct up to 16 December. Drug drive arrests by county area: Flintshire, 12,
Denbighshire, 7, Conwy, 8, Anglesey, 6, Wrexham, 5, Gwynedd, 5. Drink drive arrests by county area: Wrexham, 7, Flintshire, 5, Conwy, 4, Denbighshire, 4, Anglesey, 4, Gwynedd, 3.