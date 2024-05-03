A NEW Quay shopkeeper has taken the helm of the town's inshore lifeboat after a 'tough few months' of training.
On Thursday, 2 May, Andy Campbell passed out as a helm of New Quay Lifeboat Station’s D-class inshore lifeboat, the Will Morgan.
Andy, 43, owner of local shop The SUP Shack and a Cardigan Bay Watersports Centre SUP instructor said, “It’s been a tough few months, training and studying but it’s certainly worth it.
“It’s a massive team effort and I want to say thank you to all the crew for their help and dedication getting me through the training and the pass out. As anyone of a lifeboat crew will know, we cannot go to sea to train without a team on shore and on the water. You’ve all gone above and beyond.
“I also want to thank the loved ones at home that have been without their loved ones to help me through it. These are usually forgotten.
“Lastly, I want to thank my wife and family for everything! Without their support I would not have been able to do this and help the RNLI save lives at sea.”
Roger Couch, New Quay RNLI’s Lifeboat Operations Manager added: “We all would like to congratulate Andy on his hard work. It’s a great achievement and Andy will be a great asset to the existing helms ensuring we can continue to save lives at sea.”