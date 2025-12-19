Dyfed-Powys Police is investigating a near miss collision in Tregaron, near a property called Crynfryn, that was reported to have happened between 12pm and 1pm on Saturday, 13 December.
The incident involved a bin lorry and an electric bike rider, resulting in the rider suffering injuries.
Anyone with information or dashcam footage that could help officers with their investigation is asked to report it to PC Michael Jones at Dyfed-Powys Police, either at https://bit.ly/DPPContactOnline, by emailing [email protected], or by calling 101, quoting reference: DP-20251213-152
