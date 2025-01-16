Emergency services were called to Borth beach after reported of a large black bag, thought to contain drugs, was spotted in the sea.
Borth coastguard assisted Dyfed-Powys Police following the call and attended the beach near the slipway.
HM Coastguard Borth said: "The team were called to assist police with the report of a large, black bag suspected to contain drugs, floating in the sea below Cliff Road, Borth.
"The team spotted the item being washed up on the beach which turned out to be a large piece of tree trunk.
"A false alarm with good intent.
"Remember, if you see anyone in difficulty on the cliffs, shoreline or out to sea call 999 and ask for the Coastguard."