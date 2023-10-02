Police are investigating the theft of copper sheet roofing from Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos in Penparcau over the weekend.
The roofing was stolen at around 11pm on Saturday 30 September 2023, according to officers from Dyfed-Powys Police.
A Ceredigion County Council spokesperson said: "The roof on the junior block at Ysgol Llwyn yr Eos was damaged on Saturday night.
"Dyfed-Powys Police has been informed of the incident.
"They’ve yet to determine exactly what happened, but it is believed that parts of the roof have been stolen.
"The school’s priority as always is the safety of all the children.
"The two classrooms that have been impacted have been secured and alternative arrangements have been made in order to ensure that all pupils could attend school today and access the full curriculum, without any disruption."
Quote reference: DP-20231001-165 when reporting.
Alternatively, contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously by calling 0800 555111, or visiting crimestoppers-uk.org.