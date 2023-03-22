THREE Aberystwyth venues will be part of a Dyfed-Powys Police safety scheme.
The force said that it was “demonstrating their commitment to improving safety and security in the night-time economy by launching a pioneering licensing initiative in bars, pubs, clubs, restaurants and hotels.”
Officers from Dyfed-Powys Police are working alongside venues to launch Licensing Security & Vulnerability Initiative (Licensing SAVI), which was developed at the request of the Home Office by Police Crime Prevention Initiatives (Police CPI), a police-owned organisation which works alongside the Police Service around the UK to deter and reduce crime.
In Aberystwyth, The Cambrian Hotel on Alexandra Road, Harleys on Eastgate, and the Royal Pier, are all part of the scheme.
Royal Pier Head of Operations, Lee Price, said: “The Licensing SAVI self-assessment offered an invaluable opportunity to re-visit and health-check operations, assess the effectiveness of their intention, and add more meat to the bones of day-by-day control measures.
“It has provided a credible recommendation to display to the public, helping attract a more perceptive customer and offering a competitive consumer edge.”
Licensing SAVI covers critical issues like responsible drinking, drugs misuse, violent behaviour and safeguarding vulnerable customers through to preventing opportunist theft and improving physical security, such as lighting and CCTV systems.
It is available to licensees as an on-line self-assessment.