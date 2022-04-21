Two children on a paddleboard rescued by Borth RNLI

TWO children on a paddleboard have been rescued by Borth RNLI.

The crew of Borth’s inshore lifeboat were alerted by the coastguard at around 2.45pm on Thursdsay afternoon following reports of two youngsters out in Borth Bay on a paddleboard.

A spokesperson for the lifeboat crew said: “The children were struggling in an offshore wind and three separate members of the public heard their call for help and rang 999.

“The lifeboat launched and proceeded directly to the casualties position.

“Upon arrival the two children were taken on board the lifeboat.

“It was found that the paddleboard was partially deflated, and this too was taken on board.

“The casualties were both very cold.

“They were taken directly back to the beach and reunited with their mother who was waiting for them.