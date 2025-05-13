A car was flipped upside down in a two-car collision in central Aberystwyth on Thursday.

Residents were shocked to find a car overturned on the pavement of North Road after it collided with another vehicle on the afternoon of Thursday 8 May.

Police attended the scene after the incident was reported at around 4.15pm.

Remarkably, only minor injuries were reported.

A car was flipped after a collision on North Road in Aberystwyth on Friday 9 May
The car lay on its roof close to the south end of the road which links onto the busy A487.

A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for recovery of vehicles and reopened at 6.30pm.”

The police did not comment on the drivers' conditions.

North Road is a busy residential road used as a main route to the beach and Promenade.