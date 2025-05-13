Residents were shocked to find a car overturned on the pavement of North Road after it collided with another vehicle on the afternoon of Thursday 8 May.
Police attended the scene after the incident was reported at around 4.15pm.
Remarkably, only minor injuries were reported.
The car lay on its roof close to the south end of the road which links onto the busy A487.
A Dyfed-Powys Police spokesperson said: “The road was closed for recovery of vehicles and reopened at 6.30pm.”
The police did not comment on the drivers' conditions.
North Road is a busy residential road used as a main route to the beach and Promenade.