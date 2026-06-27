Two people have been rescued from the waters of Cardigan bay after a microlight plane crash-landed around 10 miles off the coast on Friday evening.
The light aircraft ditched into the sea around 10 miles north of Cemaes Head and a Mayday was issued at around 6pm on Friday night.
RNLI crews from New Quay, Cardigan and Fishguard answered the call along with the coastguard helicopter.
New Quay RNLI said: "At 18:06 yesterday evening, a direct page for the launch of the all-weather lifeboat (ALB) was received from Milford Haven Coastguard, following reports of an aeroplane that had ditched into the sea approximately 10 miles north-west of Dinas Head, with 2 persons onboard.
"The ALB proceeded at best speed to the location, together with a Coastguard helicopter, RNLI Fishguard Lifeboat and RNLI Cardigan Lifeboat.
"Two casualties were spotted by the helicopter and were recovered by Cardigan Lifeboat.
"They were subsequently transferred to the larger New Quay ALB for casualty care.
Both casualties were brought ashore at New Quay’s main pier and handed into the care of the Welsh Ambulance Service, before being transferred to hospital."
Cardigan RNLI said: "The helicopter located the microlight, which was floating in the sea.
"The Atlantic lifeboat pulled alongside and found two people sitting on top of the plane wearing lifejackets.
"A crew member used a throwbag to pass a rescue line to each casualty in turn and they were brought aboard the lifeboat.
"Both were extremely cold but very grateful to see the lifeboat.
"The casualties were issued with balaclavas and foil blankets and an initial casualty care assessment was carried out.
"At this point the larger, Shannon class, lifeboat from New Quay had arrived on scene and so a careful transfer of the casualties from the Atlantic to the Shannon was carried out.”
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