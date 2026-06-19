An application for a new premises licence for a Cardigan takeaway by a close relative of the current licensee has been rejected by a licencing panel.
On 12 June, a new premises licence application, by a close relative of the current licensee, at Rominos Pizza Takeaway on Finch Square in the centre of Cardigan was refused by a licencing panel.
Previously, following a formal review in April 2026, Ceredigion County Council’s Licensing Authority had revoked the premises licence for Rominos, after the Home Office Immigration Enforcement Team called for a licence review after carrying out four separate visits to the premises.
That decision was taken due to serious concerns relating to the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.
The licence had previously permitted the business to operate after 11pm.
The April review followed joint enforcement activity, including multiple visits by Immigration Enforcement and partner agencies.
On four separate occasions, individuals were identified as working illegally at the premises.
In addition, significant fire safety concerns were identified during inspections, which have since been addressed.
The existing licence holder has since exercised their right to appeal that decision to the Magistrates’ Court. The appeal is ongoing.
Following the review decision, a new premises licence application for the same location was submitted by a close relative of the current licence holder.
The application was considered on 12 June and attracted objections from both Dyfed-Powys Police and the Wales & West of England Home Office Immigration Enforcement team, again on the grounds of the prevention of crime and disorder and public safety.
Responsible authorities raised a number of concerns, including:
There was insufficient evidence to demonstrate that previous failings had been addressed;
No robust measures were put forward to prevent a recurrence of illegal working; and
There was a lack of confidence that the licensing objectives would be promoted moving forward.
Following the hearing, the Licensing Sub-Committee, comprising three county councillors, refused the application, concluding that the applicant had failed to demonstrate that the premises would operate in line with the licensing objectives.
Cllr Matthew Vaux, Ceredigion County Council Cabinet Member responsible for Public Protection, said: “Protecting the public and upholding the licensing objectives is our foremost priority.
“Where there is clear evidence of serious and repeated breaches of the law, including illegal working, we will not hesitate to take robust enforcement action. “This case highlights the importance of licence holders actively promoting the licensing objectives and operating within the law. Applications must clearly demonstrate how risks will be managed, and where this cannot be shown, the Licensing Authority will take the necessary steps to protect the community.”
The Home Office conducted an immigration raid at the takeaway earlier this year, leading to its closure and it said ‘resulted in the liable employers being fined a total of £135,000’.
A Home Office spokesperson added: “Illegal working undermines honest employers, undercuts local wages and fuels organised immigration crime.”
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