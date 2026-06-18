Three cultural organisations come together this summer to celebrate Welsh creativity, making and cultural heritage in the heart of Cardigan.
To mark the return of the National Eisteddfod to West Wales, Craft Festival Wales presents Aur/Gold, a landmark exhibition created in partnership with the National Eisteddfod and Oriel Canfas.
Opening on Saturday, 1 August at Canfas Gallery, Aur/Gold celebrates past Gold Medal winners from Y Lle Celf, bringing together some of the most acclaimed makers and artists working in Wales today. The exhibition coincides with the National Eisteddfod at Y Garreg Las, just outside Cardigan, and continues through to the closing weekend of Craft Festival Wales at Cardigan Castle.
Curated by artist Suzi Park and Craft Festival Director, Sarah James MBE, Aur/Gold showcases exceptional talent across ceramics, metal, textiles, silver and glass, highlighting the extraordinary legacy of Y Lle Celf and the enduring importance of Welsh craft and fine art.
The exhibition also forms part of celebrations marking the 850th anniversary of the first recorded Eisteddfod, held at Cardigan Castle in 1176 by Lord Rhys, making this a particularly significant cultural moment for the town and for Wales.
Featured Craft Gold Medal winners from Y Lle Celf include Ann Catrin Evans, Catrin Howell, Peter Bodenham, Suzi Horan, Julia Griffiths-Jones, and Laura Thomas, Verity Pulford.
Featured Fine Art Gold Medal winners from Y Lle Celf are Iwan Bala, Angharad Pearce, Sean Vicary, Simon Fenoulhet, Gareth Griffiths, Carwyn Evans, Tim Davies, Shani Rhys James, Emrys Williams, Elfyn Lewis, Eleri Mills, Sue Williams, Daniel Trivedy, Gareth Hugh Davies, Phil Nicol, Peter Finnemore, and Brendan Burns.
Aur/Gold opens on 1 August and runs through to 13 September at Oriel Canfas in
Cardigan.
The National Eisteddfod Y Carreg Las runs from 1 to 8 August and Craft Festival Wales from 11–13 September.
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