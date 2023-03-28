Two adults have been rescued after their jet ski started to sink.
Abersoch RNLI respond to mayday call at Porth Ceiriad on Monday, 27 March. The volunteer crew were out on a training exercise when they received the call to assist from Holyhead Coastguard.
Two adult casualties made a mayday call when they became stranded at Porth Ceiriad after their jet ski experienced problems. The crew made their way to the south end of Porth Ceiriad where they spotted them on a rock in the bay. The jet ski, which was starting to sink, was floating nearby.
The casualties were well equipped with appropriate clothing, buoyancy aids and a VHF radio which they used to make the mayday call. They had also anchored the jet ski to prevent it from drifting out to sea.
The lifeboat crew recovered the casualties into the lifeboat and took them and the jet ski to the beach where they were assisted by the Abersoch Coastguard team.
Once out of the water, a large hole could be seen in the bottom of the jet ski which had caused it to start sinking.
Abersoch RNLI volunteer helm, Elissa Williams, said: “It was great that they had a VHF with them to call for help and that they were wearing suitable clothing. Had they not had the VHF they could have been waiting an extremely long time to be spotted, if at all, due to their location. Having an anchor on board meant the vessel was prevented from drifting out to sea which could have been hazardous to other vessels”.
She stressed the importance of always checking equipment before launching for damage, ensuring bungs are present and working and that you have sufficient fuel.
If you get into difficulty, or spot someone else in trouble, call 999 and ask for the coastguard.