Tywyn man dies after two-hour ambulance wait, son claims

“On the afternoon of 29 July, father was complaining about shortness of breath and pain in his stomach. A few minutes later his breathing got harder and he said to call the ambulance. I called at about 3.20pm and explained my father could hardly breath, thought he was having a heart attack and looked like he was dying in front of me. The operator asked his name, date of birth and our location and said the ambulance would be two to five hours. Obviously I was gobsmacked. I said we can’t wait two to five hours! Unfortunately, I think my dad’s last words were ‘I’ll be dead before that’.