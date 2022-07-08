West Wales ambulance staff presented with medals

The awards ceremony was held in Aberystwyth on Thursday ( WAST )

THE Welsh Ambulance Service celebrated long-serving colleagues at an awards ceremony in Aberystwyth yesterday.

Staff with 20, 30 and 40 years of service were presented with medals at Aberystwyth University in the fourth of six events across Wales this year to recognise length of service.

Those who have served for 20 years in the emergency medical service were also presented with the Queen’s Long Service and Good Conduct Medal by the Deputy Lieutenant of Dyfed, Professor Dame Elan Closs Stephens DBE.

More than 400 staff members across the trust have been invited to receive a long service award this year, the first in-person awards events since 2019 due to the pandemic.

Chair Martin Woodford said: “This was the fourth of six events across Wales to celebrate colleagues who’ve reached long service milestones in the last couple of years.

“Unfortunately, the pandemic scuppered our usual celebrations so it makes these long-awaited, in-person events even more special.

“The reason the Welsh Ambulance Service is what it is rests with its people who work tirelessly, 24/7, to serve the people of Wales.

“The Long Service Awards are a brilliant opportunity to reflect on their contributions, and we’d like to extend a warm congratulations to all of our recipients.”

Chief Executive Jason Killens added: “Working for the ambulance service is not just any job – it’s a job that makes a real difference.

“These events are a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the very lifeblood of the Welsh Ambulance Service – its people – and in particular, their length of service.