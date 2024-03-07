Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision in Gwynedd at the weekend.
It happened on Ffriddoedd Road by Coleg Menai, Bangor, shortly before midnight on Saturday, 2 March, and involved a black Golf TDI and a black BMW 740.
A 16-year-old boy suffered serious injuries and was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd but was later transferred to hospital in Stoke.
An 18-year-old man was taken to Ysbyty Gwynedd with serious injuries. Both were travelling in the Golf TDI.
The driver of the BMW was uninjured.
Sergeant Emlyn Hughes of the Roads Crime Unit said: “Our investigation into this incident is continuing, and I am appealing for any witnesses to please come forward.
“If you were driving in the area at the time and have dash cam fitted, please check as you may have recorded some crucial footage to help with our enquiries.”
Anyone who saw what happened or those with any footage of the area at the time are urged to contact officers at the Roads Crime Unit quoting reference number 24000221796 via the Live Chat on our website or by calling 101.
Alternatively, you can remain anonymous by contacting the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.