A WOMAN has been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a seven-year-old boy in a west Wales town on Wednesday.
Dyfed Powys Police says its officers were called to an address on Upper Market Street in Haverfordwest on Wednesday morning at 10.45am.
The force says it is continuing to investigate the circumstances that led to the death of the child and that a woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody.
In a statement, police said: "Officers were called to an address in Upper Market Street at just before 10.45am yesterday (Wednesday, 10 January).
"Sadly, a seven-year-old boy was confirmed to have died shortly after. Our thoughts are with their loved ones at this tragic time.
"A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody."