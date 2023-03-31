A linear mountain walk from Bontddu to Barmouth will take place on Saturday, 1 April.
The group will meet at 9.40am at Barmouth bus station (grid ref SH612157) for the 9.50am T3 service to Bontddu.
They will ascend along a minor road and path to the top of the southern Rhinogydd ridge.
They will then follow the ridge-top along the Cambrian Way to Barmouth, with good views of the Cadair range, Mawddach valley and Cardigan Bay.
For more details on this nine-mile, B+ strenuous walk, contact the leader, Dave Taylor, on 01970 828815 or 07831 735208.
On Tuesday, 4 April, the group heads above Llwyngwril to Pen y Garn.
Standing in the hills above Fairbourne and Llwyngwril, on a clear day Pen y Garn’s 459 metre summit provides 360 degree views of Diffwys and the hills above Barmouth, the Llŷn Peninsula, the summit of Cadair Idris, the Dyfi Hills and as far south as Pembrokeshire.
They will set off from Llwyngwril on the All Wales Coastal Path, going steeply upwards alongside of the church on a minor tarmac road. In the 20-minute ascent they will pass close to Castell y Gaer where they can pause, not only to catch their breath and take in the view, but also to explore what remains of this hillfort which is believed to date from the Iron Age.
Negotiating their way along a rough track they eventually meet the Afon Dyffryn which they shall need to cross this with care.
Depending on previous rainfall the stream may be ankle deep so gaiters and/or strong bags for putting over boots are highly recommended, along with a stick.
Should the river be too high to cross an alternative walk from this point will be offered.
They then begin our final ascent along a ridge of tussocky grass to reach the trig point on the summit at 1,500 feet. From here there is a steep descent to the Fford Ddu and they will take this and the coastal path towards Llwyngwril.
Before returning to the starting point they will pass by the old house of Llwyn Du, which is best known as the home of Humphrey ap Hugh, a prominent member of the Quaker movement who, prior to leaving Wales for America with his family to escape persecution, was believed to have hosted George Fox the founder of the movement as a visitor here.
This circular walk of 7.7 miles is graded B-, strenuous and sets off at 10am from the small car park on the road to Llwyngwril station.
Contact the walk leader, Gill, on 01654 712747 in case of inclement weather.