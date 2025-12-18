Six organisations across Gwynedd will benefit from North Wales Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC) Andy Dunbobbin’s special Community Christmas Fund.
Now in its third year, the aim of the fund is to support communities over the festive period and enable them to put on activities for the benefit of local people.
The successful organisations were all nominated by officers and staff of North Wales Police, with most working to support vulnerable young people and their families, as well as older members of society in need.
The Gwynedd recipients are Craig Blaenau, Blaenau Ffestiniog, Cyfle Cyf, Dwyfor and Meirionnydd, Y Dref Werdd, Penrhyndeudraeth, GISDA, Caernarfon, Hafod Mawddach Care Home, Barmouth and In Their Shoes Project in association with Maes Ni, Bangor.
Mr Dunbobbin said: “Supporting communities is a key pledge in my Police and Crime Plan for North Wales and I recognise that small grants can make a big difference to community organisations.
“This is especially the case at this time of year when young people, families and other vulnerable groups will be affected more than most by the cost-of-living crisis and other pressures on households.
“This is why I asked police officers, PCSOs and police staff to recommend the organisations they felt would benefit most. These colleagues know their communities best and I was delighted with the response.
“I look forward to seeing the money put to good use by the organisations who will receive it and I hope it will bring much-need festive cheer to many at the most important time of the year.”
