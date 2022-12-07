Pedestrianised town centre areas, more safe access for cyclists, better walking routes and greener spaces for six of Ceredigion’s town centres could all be on the cards in works that will cost tens of millions of pounds, a new document outlines.
The document: A Strategy for Greening 6 Ceredigion Towns, which sets out to boost Green and Blue (GBI) infrastructure in Aberystwyth, Aberaeron, Cardigan, Lampeter, Llandysul and Tregaron, was produced earlier this year.
Five projects are mooted for each of the six towns in the document, seen by the Cambrian News.
The document says: “At the local level, there is significant ambition and support for making Ceredigion greener and more resilient.
The plans for Tregaron
“Seeking a healthier balance between vehicles and people in Tregaron Market Square” is a key focus of plans to green the town, with plans also in the works in a bid to connect Tregaron with the Ystwyth Trail to make it a “gateway for outdoor pursuits”.
A £250,000 plan to “pedestrianise or reallocate space to reduce the dominance of cars in Tregaron Market Square would allow the community to use the market area for events, outdoor seating and socialising,” documents outline
“Encouraging cycling and e-bike holidays in the area could provide a way to share the local landscape with visitors.
“Introducing bicycle storage and supporting facilities would give local cyclists and visiting cyclists passing through the town a place to congregate or stop and explore.
“By creating an explicitly bike friendly space, Tregaron could act as a ‘gateway’ for exploring outdoor pursuits in the Cambrian landscape nearby, which would boost the visitor economy.”
Plans also include the development of an orchard and picnic area on the banks of Afon Brennig to “celebrate and improve Tregaron’s riverside walk by improving access and incorporating space for social activities, education and play.”
Formalising a space for motorhomes within the town - incorporating green spaces and electric vehicle charging – is also on the cards.
That area could possibly be sited at the town’s council-owned car park, documents said.
The fifth project will see a bid to develop enhancements to Tregaron Play Area and Recreation Ground with a new community garden mooted for the old ‘pitch and putt’ site.
“By enhancing the sports pitch with planting, the space could simultaneously act as a wellbeing resource for residents,” documents added.
“A sensory garden, or similar, could increase the use of this space by a wide range of people, potentially in partnership with local community groups.”
