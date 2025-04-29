People who need mental health support will increasingly have access to same-day services as part of plans to improve care across Wales.
The new Mental Health and Wellbeing Strategy is centred on early intervention, prevention and ensuring people are referred to the most appropriate form of support, at the right time and without delay.
A key to the plan will be open access services, with people receiving same-day support without the need for a referral.
Minister for Mental Health Sarah Murphy said: "This strategy represents a major shift in how we approach mental health and wellbeing in Wales.
“By focusing on prevention and early intervention, while ensuring easy access to support when needed, we are working to create a Wales where everyone can thrive.”