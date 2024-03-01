THE A44 was closed this morning (Friday) due to poor driving conditions - but has now reopened
Dyfed-Powys Police has announced that the road has been closed between Aberystwyth and Ponterwyd due to 'poor driving conditions' and is asking people to avoid the area and find alternative routes for their journey.
The road reopened at around midday
Bwlch Nant yr Arian is also closed, with the nature reserve saying: "Due to heavy snow overnight the centre will not be open today 1st March. The car park and surrounding trails have some very deep snow drifts. Visibility is poor. Please take Care."