The planned closure of a section of the A44 between Aberystwyth and Llangurig has been changed again.
The busy trunk road is scheduled to be resurfaced by the Welsh Government.
The work was due to take place this week, but were delayed due to 'unforeseen programming issues' and poor weather.
Traffic Wales said on Monday the resurfacing work would take place from Monday, 23 June until 27 June, closing a section of the road between Tyn-y-Cwm to Pant Mawr, Llangurig between 7am and 7pm, but have now changed the schedule again.
Announcing the new plan, Traffic Wales says the A44 between Tyn-y-Cwm and Sweet Lamb will now be closed between 7am and 7pm on Monday, 23 June and Monday, 30 June.
Traffic Wales says this latest change is in order to reduce disruption.
The road was also due to be closed tomorrow (20 June) but this has been cancelled due to ‘unforeseen circumstances’.
Concerns had been raised over increased traffic heading west next week for the Lloyds National Road Cycling Championships in Aberystwyth and Aberaeron.
In an email to one concerned motorist, Traffic Wales said: "In order to reduce disruption as much as possible while maximising productivity, the A44 will now only be closed on June 23 and June 30."
A lengthy diversion will be in place, with motorists having to go via Machynlleth to avoid the road closure.
