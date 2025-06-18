Senedd members denounced the Welsh Government’s response to bluetongue, with limits on moving livestock, warning the approach will cause total chaos and havoc for farmers.
Samuel Kurtz expressed deep concern about the Welsh Government’s handling of the disease, saying it “falls far short of what farmers deserve”.
The Conservatives’ economy secretary said Senedd members received no briefing from the deputy first minister nor the chief veterinary office on the science behind the decision.
Mr Kurtz warned: “There has been no economic impact assessment despite the far-reaching consequences for our rural community.
“And perhaps most troubling of all, the decision was issued via a written statement on a Thursday afternoon – just after the Senedd week had ended, ensuring no scrutiny, no questions and no answers until today.”
Deputy first minister Huw Irranca-Davies told Senedd members on 17 June the policy will be kept under regular review, adding it was a finely balanced decision taken because “we think there is a fighting chance here to hold this back”.
He said the Welsh Government has successfully kept bluetongue out of Wales this year but an all-England restriction zone obliged Welsh ministers to review their own approach.
“I cannot and will not in good conscience simply invite bluetongue into Wales,” he stressed.
But Llŷr Gruffydd, Plaid Cymru’s shadow rural affairs secretary, said: “You've explained to us that part of this rationale is to buy time but I have to say: where have you been? We've known for months and months, if not years, that bluetongue is on its way.”
Mr Irranca-Davies reiterated the policy will be under live review before hitting back: “Where have we been?’ We’ve been keeping the disease out of Wales.”
Montgomeryshire MS Russell George said: "The policy will have huge implications for cross-border trade and will ripple through the entire supply chain.”
