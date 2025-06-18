Gwynedd Council’s Welsh Immersion Education System has been praised by Estyn.
The national inspectorate for education and training highlights key strengths in Gwynedd’s Welsh Immersion Education System, describing it as an “extremely valuable provision” for pupils who are newcomers to the language.
Following an inspection in March, Estyn praised the way the system has been restructured since January 2023, with six Welsh language immersion units established across Arfon, Dwyfor and Meirionnydd.
These units provide an intensive 10-week Welsh course for pupils to integrate into the bilingual society and participate fully in Welsh education.
According to the report, the provision has been led by a skilled head, and a team of teachers and assistants who uphold the principles of language immersion effectively. Staff develop a positive working relationship with pupils, creating an inclusive and Welsh learning environment which builds confidence and respect.
Estyn also draws attention to the use of digital and virtual resources, as well as the 'Aberwla' scheme which engages pupils' interest while supporting their linguistic development. Aberwla is now being used in language centres by education authorities across Wales to enable children from all parts of the country to use and apply their Welsh-language skills.
Cllr Dewi Jones, Gwynedd Council Cabinet Member for Education said: “I am very proud of this report and grateful to Estyn for their thorough work. I had the privilege of visiting the Welsh Language Immersion Unit in Tywyn recently and getting to see first-hand the excellent work being done there by the staff, who are passionate about transferring the language to the young people in the area.
“I would like to thank and pay tribute to the staff of the Education Department for their work in this area, and especially to Rhys Glyn, who recently retired from his post as head of the Welsh Language Immersion Service. His skilled leadership has ensured that the innovative system has developed here in Gwynedd.
“We look forward to use the contents of the report to help us improve and strengthen the service further, to continue to build on these sturdy foundations and make sure that all pupils have the opportunity to thrive through the medium of Welsh.”
Cllr Nia Jeffreys, leader of the council, added: “Cyngor Gwynedd is leading the way nationally by encouraging the use of the Welsh language in all aspects of life, and our priority is to encourage the Welsh language to thrive in all corners of the county.
“A crucial part of this means ensuring that all children in Gwynedd can use the Welsh language confidently at school and socially, and Gwynedd's Immersion System is central to this ambition.
“I am extremely pleased to receive this report from Estyn as it underlines Cyngor Gwynedd’s commitment to promoting bilingualism and providing equal opportunities for all pupils, regardless of their linguistic background.
“I wish to thank the staff and governors of the Immersion Centres for their commitment and I wish the best to the pupils of the centres and their families as they progress on their language journey.”
