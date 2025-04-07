The essential works were to repair a river bank which had been partially eroded, collapsing sections of the roads tarmac.
The road will be reinstated on Friday 11 April, ending a 70-mile diversion which sent drivers around Cemmaes and Mallwyd.
Cabinet Secretary for Transport and North Wales, Ken Skates, said: “I understand the disruption caused by the works and I’d like to thank motorists and local residents for their patience whilst the work was taking place.
“However, it was vital this work was carried out at this time to ensure the road can remain open in the years to come.
“I’d also like to thank the North and Mid Wales Trunk Road Agent and their supply chain for their hard work to ensure the work was completed on schedule whilst minimising disruption as far as possible.”
The two-way automatic traffic light system will return to the section of road after it is reopened, whilst a safety barrier is installed.
All traffic management will be removed by 30 April.
The works were described as “complex and extensive” to repair the retaining wall adjacent to Afon Laen, after it collapsed in November 2023.
Significant rail works coincided with the road closure along the same stretch, causing residents to brand the clash as “ridiculous”.
The rail works which began on 17 March were completed on 2 April.
MS Russell George for Montgomeryshire said: “The work provides a permanent solution at this point, following a retaining wall which supported the road partially collapsing.
“The works were needed, and it was vital this work was carried out, but there has been much disruption caused by the works.
“I’m pleased the road will re-open this Friday, with all traffic management will be removed by the end of the month.”