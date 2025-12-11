“Rhys has worked incredibly hard during his year as Ambassador. He has been a pleasure to work with - approachable, dedicated and always willing to go the extra mile. One of the standout moments was the new Heavy Horse Village at the Royal Welsh Show, which Rhys orchestrated so brilliantly. It was wonderful to see the Shire horses being enjoyed by so many visitors. Another unforgettable highlight was watching Rhys bring a heavy horse to Bangor University for the Show Launch in June - a first, I am sure!