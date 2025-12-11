The Royal Welsh Agricultural Society has marked the official handover of Feature County responsibilities from Caernarfon to Brecknock for 2026.
A meeting on 6 December celebrated a year of fundraising, community events, and county spirit, and welcomed the new team who will lead the society next year.
Under the leadership of President John Owen and supported by Ambassador Rhys Griffith, Caernarfon brought exceptional energy, commitment, and unity to its 2025 Feature County year. Their programme of events and fundraising activities raised an impressive £252,774.
Council Chair Nicola Davies said: “On behalf of the council and the society, we thank you John, and your wife Marian and all the members of Caernarfon for an unforgettable year. You’ve certainly put Caernarfon on the map, and we’ve enjoyed a hugely successful year.”
Over the past two years, Caernarfon’s varied calendar of events included the launch of the show at Bangor University, the Hill Farming Event at Hafod y Llan Farm, Eryri, an away day at Chester races, clay pigeon shooting, quiz nights, auctions, fashion shows, breakfast get togethers, evening dinners, and concerts, all of which played a key role in rallying the county and contributing to this year’s fundraising achievements. The county also commissioned a ‘Cerdd Groeso’ - a Welsh welcome poem, by the renowned Bard Myrddin ap Dafydd to mark Caernarfon’s year as feature county.
President Owen said: “It has been a truly special year. Although it began with a few challenges, it has grown from strength to strength, and I am incredibly grateful to the society for its support throughout. Our year as the Feature County has created a wonderful sense of pride and community within Caernarfon and beyond. It has also underlined the importance of the society - not only to the agricultural industry, but to Wales as a whole.
One of the most encouraging things has been seeing so many young people involved at society events, their faces lighting up in the ring when they receive that red card. They are the future of farming.”
Ambassador Rhys Griffith was also recognised by Janet Phillips, Caernarfonshire advisory group member, for his enthusiasm and exceptional contribution to the Feature County year.
“Rhys has worked incredibly hard during his year as Ambassador. He has been a pleasure to work with - approachable, dedicated and always willing to go the extra mile. One of the standout moments was the new Heavy Horse Village at the Royal Welsh Show, which Rhys orchestrated so brilliantly. It was wonderful to see the Shire horses being enjoyed by so many visitors. Another unforgettable highlight was watching Rhys bring a heavy horse to Bangor University for the Show Launch in June - a first, I am sure!
“Rhys, you have certainly left your mark. As the saying goes, if you want something done, ask a busy person - and you embody that. A farmer, undertaker, and dedicated horse breeder, all at once. You are a remarkable young man and a shining example of the talent we have in our county. Thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for everything you have done.”
