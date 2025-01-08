Protests at Aberystwyth and Carmarthen hospitals joined a Wales-wide protest against the Israeli bombing of Gazan hospitals.
On Saturday 4 January 75 people lined the streets around Aberystwyth’s Bronglais Hospital to stand in solidarity with the hospitals flattened in the Israel-Hamas war, including the recent December bombing of Kamal Adwan Hospital in North Gaza.
Glangwili Hospital in Carmarthen also joined along with nine other protests outside hospitals across the country.
Banners called to ‘stop bombing hospitals’, whilst protestors stood in vigil ‘in solidarity with Gaza’s health and medical workers under attack as well as the thousands already killed’.
Ceredigion County Councillor Alun Williams spoke, stating: “It used to be that hospitals were considered out of bounds in wars.
“And when hospitals - hospitals just like Bronglais - were first hit in Gaza, there were apologies from the Israeli government and assurances that it was a dreadful mistake etc.
“But as the war carried on it became clear that the bombing of hospitals, and areas that Gazans had been displaced to, is part of a pattern.
“And that pattern has now been tracked by the United Nations.
“The cycle of violence must end.
“We need a full ceasefire and the active involvement of the international community under the auspices of the United Nations in finding and enforcing a solution that respects the humanity of all sides.”
Aberystwyth Town Council had already written to the UK Prime Ministers both in 2023 and 2024 calling for the government to support an immediate and permanent ceasefire.
A statement was also read out from Ceredigion Presheli MP Ben Lake, in which he described the 45,500 people killed in Gaza since October 2023 as equivalent to over half the population of Ceredigion, being killed in a fifth of the county’s size.
He added: “As the atrocities mount, there is real danger that the world’s attention drifts as reporting of the daily death tolls is relegated from the headlines.
“That is why it is so important that we continue to demonstrate, to ensure that people are not distracted.
“Too much time has already been lost, too many families killed and lives ruined.
“We have a duty to persevere with our demand that our Government acts to uphold international law and stop the genocide.”
Groups also gathered to call for the peaceful end to the war outside Gwynedd Hospital in Bangor, Maelor Hospital in Wrexham, Glan Clwyd Hospital in Bodelwyddan, Grange Hospital in Cwmbran and Glamorgan Hospital in Talbot Green.
The protestors also called on Welsh MPs and Senedd members to demand the immediate release of Dr Hassam Abu Safia who was abducted during the Kamal Adwan Hospital bombings.
A spokesperson for the group said: “We call on the British Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, to insist that Dr Abu Safia and all other health workers held hostage by Israel are released immediately.
“It is more important than ever at the beginning of 2025 that our voice calling for peace and justice for the people of Palestine is heard clearly.”