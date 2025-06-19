A Clarach man has appeared in court charged with child sex offences.
Richard Harris, of Penlon, appeared before Aberystwyth Magistrates’ Court on 18 June.
The 56-year-old is charged with two counts of engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl in Aberystwyth between 9 February and 28 May 2018.
Harris is also charged with one count of engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl in Aberystwyth and one count of inciting a girl to engage in sexual activity between the same dates.
No pleas were entered to any of the charges at the hearing.
Harris is next due to appear before Swansea Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on 18 July and was remanded on unconditional bail.
