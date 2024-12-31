An Aberystwyth businessman is amongst those to be awarded an MBE as part of the King’s New Year Honours List 2025.
Michael Austin Taylor (Mick) is one of the 58 people from Wales to be recognised - for Michael for his outstanding work supporting the Centre for Alternative Technology (CAT) back from the brink.
After the 2008 global financial crash, the eco-centre and educational charity CAT in Machynlleth, like many charities and businesses, was on its knees.
Mick volunteered an average of 2.5 days every week from 2009 to 2022, as trustee and then chair using his expertise in finance and business management to steer the centre away from crisis point.
He is described as having “futureproofed CAT for a modern world and future generations” - growing the centre's educational facilities from supporting 200 students in 2018 to 700 in 2023.
On receiving the award, the 65-year-old former owner of the Tregaron Talbot Hotel said: “I was gobsmacked, it was completely out of the blue.
“The family are delighted, it’s really nice to have that commitment recognised - it means a lot.”
The charity was in a severe financial and management crisis when Michael took it upon himself to overhaul the structure.
On his achievements, he said: “I’m very delighted for all the people at CAT that made it happen.
“CAT has a unique focus on the educational side of sustainability and is very important to the local economy.
“It’s got an important message, spreading the word on living sustainable lives on a sustainable planet, which gets more meaningful every day.
“With the extreme weather we’ve experienced recently, it’s something we’re all aware of in this part of the world.
“The challenge was to maintain the charity’s ethos whilst ensuring financial sustainability.
“By developing the educational side, it’s now got a strong sustainable income and is a leading post-graduate educational establishment.
“It’s now participating in the mid-Wales growth deal, meaning the next 10-20 years should be assured.”
Eileen Kinsman, Co-CEO of CAT said: “Having had the privilege of working with Mick I want to congratulate Mick on this honour.
“It is no exaggeration that if it wasn’t for Mick’s leadership, CAT would not be the thriving organisation it is today: a world-renowned environmental charity, world-leading eco-centre and one of the foremost providers of postgraduate environmental education in the UK.”
He is joined by other local nominees including Machynlleth’s Frances Theresa Fenwick OBE for her voluntary work and David John James OBE, part of the Ceredigion County Bowling Association.
Welsh rugby great Gerald Davies was also awarded a knighthood for his services to rugby union and voluntary and charitable services.
Prime Minister Sir Kier Starmer said: “Each and every day, ordinary people go out and do extraordinary things for their communities.
“They represent the very best of the UK and that core value of service which I put at the centre of everything this government does.
“The New Year Honours List celebrates more of these unsung heroes, and I thank them for their incredible contribution.”