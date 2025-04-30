Popular postmistress, Lilwen Humphreys, will have an unforgettable month as she will reach many major milestones in May, including 50 years running Cemmaes Road Post Office, her retirement and her 80th birthday.
Lilwen took on Cemmaes Road Post Office on 1 May 1975 and she has loyally served her Cemmaes Road village for the next five decades, including throughout the pandemic.
Now, Lilwen, who turns 80 later this month, has decided that the time is right to retire from her branch near Machynlleth.
Family, friends and neighbours are organising an afternoon tea for Lilwen to mark the occasion. Her loyal customers, friends and family are invited to come along and to share memories with her. It will be like a big family get together. Lilwen’s children know many of her customers affectionately as Aunty or Uncle.
Both Lilwen and her husband Arwel lived in the vicinity after they married close to Cemmaes Road, and they became milk retailers.
One day Lilwen was talking to the former postmistress of Cemmaes Road Post Office and she asked if she’s like to take on the branch. Lilwen realised that it could work well with raising her children and took up the offer of renting the Office from her. Eventually buying the property and moving the family and Office into a unit, she still runs her Cemmaes Road Post Office to this day.
For many years there was also a village shop and they did milk and newspaper deliveries too. During Covid, Lilwen called in her old contacts to get supplies for elderly customers who did not want to leave the village.
Lilwen said: “Running Cemmaes Road Post Office has been my way of life for 50 years, and it is my life. I know I and my family have done our best for the community and I also know that they appreciate it.
“Running a Post Office is not only about selling stamps, sending parcels etc, it’s being part of a village and its community, making it home.
“I’ve seen massive changes from the job I took on originally. Gone are the days of pension books, savings stamps and books. It’s now mostly banking money in, money out, cheques in, it’s still interesting but a definite change of work.
“I can’t work forever. I know it is now time to retire before technology beats me as I know that a new computer system will be introduced at some time in the future.
“I had hoped to find someone to take on the branch, and I would have been willing to sell my home to someone wanting to take on the Post Office, but sadly that has not happened. I’m truly sorry that I’ve let my customers down by closing and am very sad about that.”
Post Office Regional Manager, Rachel Lawler, said: “It’s incredible that Lilwen has served her beloved community for 50 years and that she’s carried on well past the time that most people retire.”
Cemmaes Road Post Office closes on 1 May.