Aberystwyth based business owner Matthew Humphreys is planning to jump out of a plane at 15,000ft to raise vital lifesaving funds for the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI).
On Easter Monday (6 April 2026), Matthew, 61, will be heading to Swansea to throw himself out of a plane at 15,000ft, all in aid of raising money for Aberystwyth Lifeboat Station.
Matthew said: “I want to raise money for a brilliant local cause and the RNLI lifeboat station is an obvious choice in my mind. I’m aware the crew is made up of volunteers, local men and women from the community giving up their time to help save lives at sea.
“Covering all the roles from the lifeboat crew to the shop and events teams, the fact that they are all volunteers is really inspiring. As a business owner in our coastal town, I know the importance of the lifeboat and want to give something back in my own way.”
Matthew, who runs a number of hospitality businesses in Aberystwyth with his wife, is petrified of heights and wants to really challenge himself to try and raise as much money as possible for the lifesaving charity.
He added: “I’m not good with heights, which is why this is such a big challenge for me. Initially my jump was going to be at 10,000ft, but I opted to increase this to 15,000ft – which is the highest possible skydive altitude permitted in the UK.”
Aberystwyth RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager, Geraint Wheeler, said: “As with anyone who chooses to raise money for the RNLI, we’re delighted that Matthew has chosen to fundraise for us. Every donation, no matter how big or small, will go towards our lifesaving mission.”
To donate visit: https://www.justgiving.com/crowdfunding/support-aberystwyth-lifeboat-station
