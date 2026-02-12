A community owned pub in Pennal will celebrate Dydd Miwsig Cymru with a performance from the Welsh Whisperer.
The Glan Yr Afon, which won Tafarn of the year in 2025, welcomes the singer tomorrow night, Friday, 13 February from 8pm.
“We would love to welcome people to join us in the celebrations from near and afar,” a pub spokesperson said.
A Facebook post advertising the event adds: “Expect an evening of Welsh music, a friendly community atmosphere, and the perfect excuse to pop down to the pub.
“Bring your friends and celebrate Welsh music with us!”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.